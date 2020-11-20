Killeen ranked No. 4 in a monthly report that ranks the top 10 cities for dogs with roundworms in the United States.
The Companion Animal Parasite Council released its October report last week, and Killeen was ranked fourth, according to a news release from the council.
“The new monthly report alerts pet parents, veterinarians and pet-related services about the threat of roundworm infection — a zoonotic, parasitic disease threatening the health of both pets and people,” the release said.
The rankings are based on cities that had the highest percentage increase in positive roundworm tests, according to the council.
Rounding out the top five cities were No. 1 Charleston, West Virgnia; No. 2 Mobile, Alabama; No. 3 Wichita, Kansas; and No. 5 Little Rock, Arkansas.
According to the council, pets living in Killeen may have been exposed to roundworm due to several risk factors, including:
Pet owners who don’t pick up dog stools (40% don’t pick up dog stool)
Growing popularity of dog parks (stools left behind become potential source of roundworm infection)
Pet owners who don’t protect pets from parasites (with broad-spectrum, year-round parasite preventatives)
More information on the report can be found here: https://www.petsandparasites.org/about-capc/top-ten-cities-reports/.
