Killeen sign

A stone sign welcomes people to Killeen on State Highway 195. Killeen was ranked No. 192 in the best cities over 100,000 to live in America.

 Herald | File

With federal law increasing protections for pregnant mothers in the workplace, a recent study ranked Killeen in the top 10 worst cities for new moms to live.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) provides protections against employment discrimination against workers on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.