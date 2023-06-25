With federal law increasing protections for pregnant mothers in the workplace, a recent study ranked Killeen in the top 10 worst cities for new moms to live.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) provides protections against employment discrimination against workers on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.
However, the Pregnant Worker Fairness Act which goes into effect on June 27, will require additional reasonable accommodations to employees known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions, according to the EEOC website.
Of the 200 largest cities nationwide, a study by Lawn Starter ranked Killeen as the ninth worst city for new mothers 9th, ahead of the Texas cities of Pasadena, Mesquite, Brownsville, and Grand Prairie; as well as Detroit, Michigan; Hialeah, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; and North Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Lawn Starter rankings were based the availability of OBGYN doctors, the quality of the public hospitals, costs associated with pregnancy and motherhood, availability of hygienic lactation or nursing spaces, the going rates for hourly babysitting, the number of pediatricians per 10k households with children under age 18, support groups for moms and parents per 100k residents, and the number of childcare workers per 10k households with children under 18.
The top three most accommodating cities for new mothers are Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; and Bellevue, Washington.
In addition to scoring well in the categories listed above, these cities provide easy access to maternity and childcare resources, and offer the best legal protections for breastfeeding, working moms, and reproductive rights. However, Boston and Portland each have the smallest number of new moms compared to other states.
“Today, it costs over $300k to raise a child, leaving many families strapped for cash when looking for child care options,” The Lawn Starter study states. “Parents in Frisco, Texas, save on sitters with the most affordable rates, and Jackson, Mississippi, claims the lowest annual daycare cost when adjusted by the average household income.”
Although Clarksville, Tennessee, is ranked 191 among worst places for new mothers and Killeen 192, these two cities have the highest populations of moms in relation to overall residents.
Another trend discovered in the Lawn Starter study is that only 14 southern cities were in the top half of the ranking, and all fell below the top 50.
Cities that are considered to have the best accommodations for new mothers have playgrounds and kid-friendly activities for new mothers, paid family leave with solid job security, strong breastfeeding laws, and the ability to use sick leave for childcare needs.
Meanwhile, the percentage of working mothers has peaked for the first time since 2019, the Lawn Starter study showed, but many mothers have difficulty returning to the workplace because they do not have access to affordable childcare. With the end of the expanded child tax credit, childhood poverty spiked by 41 percent, according to the study.
Looking ahead, the American Family Act proposes making the expanded child tax credit permanent, and congress is also considering the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, among potential legal protections and provisions for expecting mothers.
“Hopefully, these waves of legal protections and initiatives targeting new moms will leave first-time moms with a bit less to worry about as they begin the journey of parenthood,” the study concluded.
