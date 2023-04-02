While it didn’t place high on the list, Killeen may be one of the best cities in the country to live, according to the latest rankings released on a ranking website.
Killeen ranked as the No. 192 best city to live out of 228 with populations greater than 100,000 by Niche.com.
That was welcome news to Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Some of the things we ranked high on are issues that most people are looking for nowadays,” Connell said. “They want to be in a diverse community ... there is a great desire in America now to look for that.”
Niche.com, formerly known as College Prowler, is a company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that has run a ranking and review site since 2002. According to the site, the rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of data and reviews.”
The website uses an array of criteria and factors to rate each category with a letter grade, similar to school letter grades.
Niche.com collects data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Education.
Killeen graded out by Niche.com with one “A,” nine “Bs” and two “Cs.”
Here is the full list of the categories and Killeen’s grades, ranked highest to lowest:
Diversity: A+
Weather: B+
Cost of Living: B+
Nightlife: B+
Commute: B
Public Schools: B-
Housing: B-
Good for Families: B-
Jobs: B-
Outdoor Activities: B-
Health and Fitness: C+
Crime: C
Each factor is weighted differently in the overall ranking methodology. For example, cost of living and higher education are weighted the heaviest, with 12.5% of the total score, while at the bottom, only 2.5% is factored by the commute grade, according to the website.
Connell told the Herald Friday that he is pleased with the ranking and how the city graded out.
“We didn’t have any real low scores,” Connell said. “I think that was the big key takeaway for me that helped us to get the good overall ranking.”
From a business perspective, Connell said it could help the city.
“Companies in particular are asking us those questions in the economic development process,” he said.
Reviews of Killeen by city residents on Niche.com were mixed, with some positive reviews and some negative reviews.
Positive reviews
“Killeen is a family-friendly city with a thriving economy fueled by Fort Hood, one of the largest military bases in the country. Killeen residents have access to a down-home barbecue, an abundance of outdoor and recreational activities, and fun music joints,” one person wrote in 2021.
Three days ago, another resident posted this: “I moved to killeen in 2019. My husband is stationed in Fort Hood. Though hood has received negative press It is not bad. It is a great community to raise our future generations. The local teachers are very passionate about teaching and the city is very clean. The townsfolk’s are very generous and kind.”
Negative reviews
Seven months ago, one person had this to say: “we moved here 8 months ago because my husband got stationed in ft hood, i hate living in here. people are so rude and not friendly at all, we lived in a nice neighborhood but there’s always crime and shootings in different areas of killeen. i hate it in here, i can’t wait to leave.”
Another person a year ago said, “I very much never recommend Killeen or moving anywhere near the area if at all possible. The area is not disability accessible friendly, the good people are few and far between, the police department is great but the city is basically run by gangs and drugs and I cannot wait to leave.”
On the scale of one-star to five-star reviews, it was a relatively equal distribution of results, with most reviews (267) coming in as three-star reviews.
Out of 588 total reviews, Killeen had an average score of 3.5 starts.
Along with being No. 192 on the best cities to live list, Killeen also ranked No. 19 for most diverse, No. 175 best for young professionals and No. 52 for lowest cost of living, according to Niche.com.
No. 1 on the list was Cambridge, Massachusetts. Just ahead of Killeen at No. 190 and No. 191 were New Orleans and Salem, Oregon, respectively.
Killeen was the last city on the list to receive a ranking. According to Niche.com, some of the 228 cities did not qualify under certain criteria for a ranking.
“Please note that while a total of 228 cities are evaluated as part of our rankings, only those that meet a certain set of criteria are eligible for ranking. So I’ve only included in this list those that received a ranking (although there are more cities that were considered than just these listed),” a Niche.com official told the Herald via email Friday.
Killeen’s overall score from Niche.com was “B,” and all other cities listed on the website after Killeen had overall scores of “B-” or below.
Top Texas cities
Below is a list of the Texas cities on the list and where each rank:
No. 3: The Woodlands
No. 11: Plano
No. 12: Richardson
No. 24: Austin
No. 27: College Station
No. 34: Round Rock
No. 45: Irving
No. 54: Denton
No. 74: Lubbock
No. 80: Houston
No. 86: Dallas
No. 97: Tyler
No. 98: Arlington
No. 107: McAllen
No. 108: El Paso
No. 110: Abilene
No. 111: Wichita Falls
No. 124: San Antonio
No. 132: Waco
No. 138: Amarillo
No. 140: Fort Worth
No. 149: Midland
No. 155: Corpus Christi
No. 177: Beaumont
No. 185: Brownsville
No. 192: Killeen
Source: Niche.com
