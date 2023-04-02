Killeen sign

A stone sign welcomes people to Killeen on State Highway 195. Killeen was ranked No. 192 in the best cities over 100,000 to live in America.

 Herald | File

While it didn’t place high on the list, Killeen may be one of the best cities in the country to live, according to the latest rankings released on a ranking website.

Killeen ranked as the No. 192 best city to live out of 228 with populations greater than 100,000 by Niche.com.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.