Killeen rap artist Daeshun Darnelle Reed recently signed a recording deal with Authentic Empire studio to distribute his music for the upcoming year.
He signed his first album with a local Killeen label, Drexsclusive, but decided to go with a year-long contract with Authentic Empire for wider distribution of the material he’s been working on lately.
Reed said he is excited to reach a broader audience with the influence of Authentic Empire.
With his distribution deal, his music will be distributed in more than 100 stores worldwide — rather than just in Texas, he said.
Since the deal was signed April 24, Reed has released four new singles.
“I was kind of reached out to with Authentic Empire — my consistency caught their attention,” Reed said. “We had a meeting, they put on the table what they could do with me and I decided to run with it.”
Authentic Empire works directly with musicians to structure their business, promote their music streams and online presence and generate income from their music, according to their website.
“The label helps with everything, as far as the studio time, photo shoots, distributing, spotify, everything that comes in,” Reed said. “They get their portion of what is sold.”
Reed said 30 percent of the proceeds from the next year will go to the label, but he maintains the rights to his music.
“A lot of guys sign and they give their rights up and they don’t own their music even after the deal is up,” Reed said. “I didn’t go that route, I’ll still own my music.”
Following in his father’s footsteps, Reed began rapping when he was 10 years old, but began taking his art seriously when he was about 14.
“”My father was a rapper too — and he went pretty far,” Reed said. “I was definitely inspired by him. I was around it a lot when I was little and I was able to pick up on different aspects of the business. I’ve been doing this roughly 20 years now.”
Ultimately, Reed plans to start his own label, investing in other artists and passing along opportunities like the one he is currently experiencing.
“I am fine with the business side of the music industry, so that wouldn’t be too hard for me,” Reed said. “It’s all about coming up with the name and getting the LLC for it.”
Reed said he would also like to focus on getting his music off the ground before he focuses on the other artists he wants to invest in.
While he hasn’t arrived at the top, Reed said he feels one step closer with this distribution deal.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Reed said. “It’s like a dream come true — it’s a blessing. One day you’re local and the next, you’re not.”
