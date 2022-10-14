Killeen rapper Lil Hood is in his third decade of life, but he’s experienced enough tribulation — and redemption — to last a lifetime.
That’s why he decided to put his life story into his own words.
“Not Guilty—An Autobiography of Truth” has been gaining traction since its release in June. Lil Hood, whose given name is Averweone Holman, started to pen the book while still behind bars in Louisiana awaiting resolution of a felony charge that later was determined to be false.
“I started writing it when I was incarcerated and finished it when I came home,” said Holman, who spoke with the Herald on Thursday. “I had to wait for the outcome to be solidified before I could publish the book.”
Holman was arrested in 2017, along with his friend Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper from New Orleans. Holman spent 18 months in jail before the charges were dropped. He returned to Killeen in June of 2019.
“I think that after reading my book, people will think, ‘I can’t believe what he’s gone through and continues to go through,’” Holman said. “There are still are more battles to face; this is just the beginning. I just hope the rest of my story doesn’t involve this amount of injustice. But I learned to keep fighting and now I’m a heavyweight fighter.”
Accusation to exoneration
Holman and Mystikal were arrested after a woman accused them of abducting and raping her at a Shreveport casino in 2016.
On Dec. 17, 2020, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office dropped the rape and abduction charges against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, after a second grand jury heard new evidence in the case and chose not to hand down any indictments.
Mystikal’s exoneration was because evidence from the casino’s surveillance cameras contradicted the statement made by the alleged victim.
“A lot of lies were told that came to light,” Holman said, previously. “I know that I did nothing wrong in this situation. People who know me already knew the allegations were false.”
Holman said that, at first, the Caddo Parish DA’s office would not accept the casino camera evidence, making him feel helpless.
“It was a terrible feeling,” he said. “Nobody could do anything to help me. I was just paralyzed by an unfair power structure. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anybody.”
Mystikal spent almost a year and a half in jail before he posted a $3 million bond and was released. Holman was unable to post a multimillion-dollar bond and his attorney’s attempts at a bond reduction were unsuccessful.
In 2019, after spending more than 18 months in jail, Holman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and the felony charges were dropped. He will be on probation until next year.
Lil Hood's journey
Holman, originally from East St. Louis, Illinois, later moved to Killeen, where, on March 21, 2009, his life took a turn.
“My friend, a soldier, was killed by a Killeen police officer,” Holman said.
Pfc. Jarvis Galloway, 20, a soldier with the 157th Quartermaster Company, was the driver of a vehicle used in an attempt to evade arrest, according to a Herald story on March 24, 2009.
The officer was pinned and being dragged when he pulled his right arm free and fired at the driver, Galloway, killing him. Holman, then 18 years old, was one of the passengers in the vehicle. He and two other men in the vehicle faced charges in the incident. Holman was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
He worked through his emotions with “K-Town Anthem,” which went viral and launched his music career.
Holman’s book also confronts his friend’s death.
“It was very, very hard to write the part about Jarvis,” Holman said. “On my original draft papers, there are spots where it was wet because of my tears hitting the page.”
Holman has no regrets about what he has been through.
“It made me who I am, it made me stronger,” he said.
Lil Hood and Mystikal still tour together.
“I’ve been staying busy writing music and touring and doing other productions,” he said. “I just dropped a new album called ‘The Last Dance,’ which is on all streaming platforms.”
His book “Not Guilty” is available on Amazon and Kindle. Paperbacks also can be purchased at Reagan’s Beauty & Barber Shop in Belton. Call 254-458-8202 for more information.
So, will there be another book in Lil Hood’s future?
“My story isn’t over yet.”
