Allen Cloud, a former owner/broker of Cloud Real Estate in Killeen, said Thursday that he still does his best to adhere to the ideals of the Boy Scouts, an organization he was once a member of. Cloud was recognized as the 14th recipient of the Silver Eagle Award, presented by the Leon Valley District of the Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts.
After receiving the award at the Anderson Campus Center on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, Cloud briefly spoke of the impact Scouting had on his life and the fond memories he still has from Camp Tahuaya in Belton. He also talked about the impact of the Scout Oath, which reads: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law, to help other people at all times and to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
Cloud said the oath remains prevalent and is a great aspiration for him.
“I’ve not always been 100% true to it, but it’s something to aspire to,” Cloud said. “It’s kind of like the 10 Commandments. I subscribe to it, but I haven’t been perfect.
“If more people would join the Scouts and took that oath as the standard, imagine how much better our world would be.”
Before making his brief remarks, Cloud said it was quite an honor to be recognized by the Boy Scouts.
Cloud’s involvements in the Killeen community include serving as a councilman and mayor of Killeen, being a deacon at First Baptist Church of Killeen, being a founding board member of the Killeen Food Care Center, being a former Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Roy J. Smith award winner and being a former president of the Killeen Rotary Club.
The Leon Valley District has given the award since 2008.
Devin Morgan, director of the Leon Valley District, told the Herald last week that award is given to a member of the community for “modeling the principles and values expressed in our Scout Oath and Scout Law, which are two things we hold dear to our hearts in Scouting.”
The Leon Valley District has Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops in Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Hico and Hamilton.
