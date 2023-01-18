The Killeen city government this week reopened the Family Recreation Center at Lions Club Park after it was temporarily closed for maintenance.
“The center closed for maintenance last week to bring citizens an even better experience. Updates include a resurfaced gym floor, a deadlift platform added to the weight room, painted several rooms, cleaned 200+ pieces of equipment, deep-cleaned the entire facility, completed annual maintenance and repairs of basketball hoops, anchoring systems, and all gym equipment, clear-coated daycare and aerobics rooms, and cleaned windows within the facility,” according to a city news release.
