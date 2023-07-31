Recall petitions for two Killeen council members over Prop A and the subsequent lawsuit with Bell County failed Monday with the petitions getting only a fraction of the signatures necessary.

Former Killeen Councilman Jonathan Okray said in an email to the Herald that the recall petitions for Councilman Ramon Alvarez only got 21 signatures and the petition for Councilman Jose Segarra got 19. Okray needed more than 2,000 signatures from registered voters on each petition to successfully get them on the November ballot, where voters would have made the final decision to remove the councilmen from office.

(1) comment

Jonathan

No bill filed in the 88th Legislature seeking to legalize marijuana passed, neither so did any bill regarding legalization of marijauna pass in the two follow-on special legislative sessions. Mr Alvarez's assertions are factually baseless. As it stands right now, on current law, marijuana is illegal federally and in the state of Texas. We will definitely try again in November and the preceding Councilmembers for recall will be submitted again, along with the additional members of the council.

