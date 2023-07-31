Recall petitions for two Killeen council members over Prop A and the subsequent lawsuit with Bell County failed Monday with the petitions getting only a fraction of the signatures necessary.
Former Killeen Councilman Jonathan Okray said in an email to the Herald that the recall petitions for Councilman Ramon Alvarez only got 21 signatures and the petition for Councilman Jose Segarra got 19. Okray needed more than 2,000 signatures from registered voters on each petition to successfully get them on the November ballot, where voters would have made the final decision to remove the councilmen from office.
Okray said he plans on “reloading” these petitions in November.
“I will file with the City Secretary again,” he said in an email. He also said he plans on filing additional recall petitions for Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb and Councilman Michael Boyd.
Okray did not specify why he his targeting those five council members, who had differing views and actions on the marijuana ordinance — which bans city police from charging people with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.
Councilman Joseph Solomon and newly appointed Councilman Riakos Adams are the only ones apparently spared from the prospective recall petition in November.
City officials said 2,037 valid signatures are required for a recall petition to be valid. Okray had 30 days to get the signatures.
“He’s a little short,” Alvarez said in a phone call to the Herald Monday.
The recall petitions mostly concerned Prop A, which essentially decriminalized marijuana for amounts under four ounces in the city. Voters in Killeen approved it overwhelmingly last November.
“I don’t feel it’s a surprise that he did not get the signatures he thought he would get,” Alvarez said. “It’s basically the community telling him what they think. He’s done a recall in the past and he was successful but that was a different issue that was something that the entire community was upset about.”
Okray in 2011 successfully recalled five city council members over a $750,000 payment to the outgoing city manager at the time.
Afterward, all five of those council members were voted out of office. Okray later successfully ran for the City Council and held office from 2012 till 2018.
Alvarez said the election on Prop A was legal and he has to represent the will of the people.
“I believe their vote counts,” he said.
Okray and others have argued that Prop A is against state law and should never have been on the ballot to begin with.
“Officials not only allowed a proposition inconsistent with the Constitution and laws prescribed by the Legislature of the State to be offered to the electorate for consideration, but they also canvassed and adopted the proposition into ordinance, in direct violation of the Constitution of the state, applicable state laws, and City Charter provisions,” according to Okray’s petition.
After Prop A was approved, Bell County filed a lawsuit against the city of Killeen, saying the city law violates state law.
But Alvarez mentioned that in the Texas House of Representatives, there was bipartisan support for legalizing marijuana recreationally. Cities like Austin, he said, have also decriminalized marijuana.
He asked why has the state of Texas not made a big deal out of that.
Alvarez further said that if Texas was asked to vote on the issue of recreational marijuana, “the majority of Texans would probably vote for it.”
“And that’s why I think Mr. Okray failed to get 2,037,” he said.
Segarra said in an email Monday that he is grateful for the outcome from the citizens of Killeen.
“Recalling an elected official is a serious step and one that I think demands careful consideration of its potential impact on the community,” he wrote. “I firmly believe that citizens have various avenues to express their concerns and opinions without resorting to a recall.”
As far as Prop A is concerned, Segarra stated that more than 60% voted for it.
“While I personally didn’t endorse prop A, I supported making amendments that would benefit our police officers and then allowing the courts to address the issue,” he said.
In a 4-3 vote on Dec. 6, the Killeen council adopted an amended form the decriminalized marijuana ordinance. Voting in favor of the amended ordinance were Adams, Alvarez, Gonzalez and Segarra. Voting against the amendment were Boyd, Cobb and Ken Wilkerson.
Wilkerson, who later resigned from the council, and Boyd said they did not want to see the city law “gutted.”
Segarra said he didn’t support the recall effort, but he respects Okray’s rights to pursue it.
“I don’t have direct control over Okray’s decisions or the recall process, but I firmly uphold the democratic principles that allow citizens to voice their concerns,” he said.
Okray, a Republican, said he plans on running for Bell County Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 next year.
Bracey’s Recall
Meanwhile, another failed recall petition from former mayoral candidate Patsy Bracey failed and was not submitted by deadline on July 21, according to city officials.
Bracey’s petition — which alleged, among other things, that Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King abused the office of mayor — blew up when Bracey followed-up her petition with an email to Nash-King and City Manager Kent Cagle offering to withdraw the petition if certain demands were met.
Nash-King called the letter bribery or blackmail.
One of Bracey’s demands was that Holly Teel be removed from the city’s Senior Citizens Advisory Committee because of “numerous false accusations against me in a public meeting.”
Teel, in an email to the Herald, called Bracey’s actions “crazy toxic behavior.”
“I have defended myself in court against Mrs. Bracey and the lawsuit Mrs. Bracey filed over these recordings, claiming elderly abuse was dismissed with prejudice,” Teel wrote. “I have done nothing to her or anyone.”
Debbie Bundy, who was also mentioned in the follow-up email from Bracey, said that her allegations she made against Bracey “were true and I stand by them.”
One of Bracey’s demands was a statement submitted to the Herald retracting allegations made by Bundy.
“If she wants to recall the mayor that’s her business, but as far as threatening the mayor, that’s wrong,” Bundy said in a phone call to the Herald Monday.
In a letter-to-the-editor published on Saturday, Bracey appeared to apologize for her actions.
“As a female gender, we tend to fight one another in ways that are defaming, a violation of our character, putting our emotions in place and not our heart, before we speak or document,” she wrote. “I am very guilty about all the above.”
The amount of signatures Bracey was able to collect are unknown. She told the Herald she eventually shredded the petition.
(1) comment
No bill filed in the 88th Legislature seeking to legalize marijuana passed, neither so did any bill regarding legalization of marijauna pass in the two follow-on special legislative sessions. Mr Alvarez's assertions are factually baseless. As it stands right now, on current law, marijuana is illegal federally and in the state of Texas. We will definitely try again in November and the preceding Councilmembers for recall will be submitted again, along with the additional members of the council.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.