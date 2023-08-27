After almost a month and a half without any measurable rainfall, most Killeen residents heard thunder, some lightning and saw rain falling on Sunday afternoon. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service—Fort Worth did not have any measurable amounts recorded at press time, but did acknowledge trace amounts in a widespread area of the city.
“The high-pressure dome that has been sitting over you has shifted somewhat to the west,’ Meteorologist Matt Stalley said. “It may continue through the evening hours and on into the early hours of the morning on Monday.”
But, according to Stalley, that is all the Killeen-area will get for at least another week.
Monday, the forecast is for sunny skies but the high will only approach triple-digits as it is expected to be near 98. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph at times. Overnight, the skies will be clear with a low around 75. North, northeast winds continue at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph occasionally.
Tuesday, it appears the forecast may be more of the same. The high is expected to be near 98 under sunny conditions while overnight the low is expected to be near 74. North, northeast winds continue at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 99. The low overnight should drop to around 72 as the northeast winds become east southeast after midnight. Mild winds at 5-15 mph may gust up to 20 mph.
Thursday it will be 100 under sunny skies and east winds at 5-10 mph. The low overnight is expected to be around 74 under mostly clear skies.
Friday, temperatures will creep higher with the forecast expected to be near 101. Friday evening under mostly clear skies, the low is expected to be around 74.
Saturday it is expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 101. The low overnight will be around 76.
Sunday will also be sunny and hot with a high near 101.
