weather 2.JPG

Rain falls on a car behind the Killeen Daily Herald on Sunday afternoon.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

After almost a month and a half without any measurable rainfall, most Killeen residents heard thunder, some lightning and saw rain falling on Sunday afternoon. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service—Fort Worth did not have any measurable amounts recorded at press time, but did acknowledge trace amounts in a widespread area of the city.

“The high-pressure dome that has been sitting over you has shifted somewhat to the west,’ Meteorologist Matt Stalley said. “It may continue through the evening hours and on into the early hours of the morning on Monday.”

