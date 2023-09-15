About an inch of needed rain fell across Killeen and Central Texas Friday, providing relief to a drought-ravaged region.
Rainfall totals Friday morning and afternoon ranged from 0.93 inches at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to 1.01 inches at Skylark Field in north Killeen, data from the National Weather Service showed.
It is the first time in months that either airport recorded over an inch of rain in a single day, National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater told the Herald Friday.
Skylark Field’s last single-day measurement greater than an inch was 1.23 inches on May 5, Prater said.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported over an inch of rain in a day twice in May — 1.03 inches on May 15 and 1.05 inches on May 24, Prater told the Herald.
Due to the rainfall, which was over an inch in various parts of Bell County, David Blackburn, the county judge, lifted the burn ban, effective immediately.
“This move once again makes it legal to conduct outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county,” the county said in a news release Friday.
The burn ban, which was set to expire Oct. 2, had been in effect since Sept. 5, according to the county. Blackburn issued a similar burn ban on July 14 this year.
Despite the lifted burn ban, Bell County residents are still required to report burns through the Burn Ban phone line 254-933-5555.
Enough rain fell across the area Friday to also prompt Fort Cavazos to close all low-water crossings on post Friday afternoon.
Killeen police respond to nine accidents between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Lake levels and River Flows
Just as important as rain in Killeen, more than an inch of rain fell over Gatesville, providing stronger flows through the Leon River, which pumps into Belton Lake, the lake from which most of Central Texas receives its treated drinking water.
Flows along the Leon River just outside of Gatesville reached as high as around 54 cubic feet per second and registered around 37.7 cubic feet per second around 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to data from the Brazos River Authority.
The Brazos River Authority measures river flow in cubic feet per second, which is the measure of the volume of water passing any given point in a river in one second. One cubic foot of water is about the size of a beach ball, according to the water resource management authority’s website.
For perspective, one cubic foot per second equals approximately 7.48 gallons per second or around 448.8 gallons per minute, according to California’s Coachella Valley Water District.
Accordingly, the water flows seemed to have a small but immediate impact on the water level at Belton Lake, which as of Friday, was recorded at 56.8% full.
The water level of Belton Lake at 8 a.m. Friday was reported to be at an elevation of 576.06 feet above sea level, according to waterdatafortexas.org. As of 2 p.m., however, the level was reported to be at an elevation of 576.15 feet — an increase of 0.09 feet, or approximately 1.1 inches. Though a small result, it is the one of the first upward trends of the lake since June.
Belton Lake has lost 10.5% of its water since June 15, when it was reported to be 67.3% full.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, on the other hand, was not as fortunate and was not the benefactor of strong river flows from the Lampasas River during Friday’s rain event.
Though the flow of the Lampasas River peaked at 21.5 feet per cubic second Friday at the gauge just outside of Lampasas, the gauge near the unincorporated community of Ding Dong — near south Killeen — continued to report zero water flow.
As expected, the level of Stillhouse Hollow Lake did not increase Friday. At 3 a.m. Friday, the level measured at an elevation of 603.47 feet above sea level. By 9 a.m., it dropped to 603.46 feet, where it maintained until at least 3 p.m., according to waterdatafortexas.org.
On Friday, the lake was reportedly 58% full. As with Belton Lake, Stillhouse Hollow has lost 10.1% of its water since June 15, when it was reported to be 68.1% full.
Scorching temperatures and a lack of rain was the equation that provided the “perfect storm” for rapidly decreasing lake levels.
So far in 2023, the temperature has spiked above 100 for 69 days in Killeen.
From June through August, 2023 was the second-hottest summer on record for Killeen — second only to 2011 — National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn told the Herald this week.
For the three-month period, the average temperature was 87.9. In 2011 it was 88.2. Dunn explained that the average temperature factors the high and low temperature throughout the day.
The average high temperature throughout the summer registered at 100.3 degrees, just shy of the 101.2 average during 2011.
The three-month period also broke the record for being the driest in Killeen’s history, with only 0.66 inches of rain falling between June and August, less than the 0.94 inches in 2011 for the same time period.
The summer also included 71 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, which ended Aug. 27.
More rain
More rain is expected for the Killeen area, with a 50 to 60% chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon.
A potential departure from the norm, Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties could receive the lion’s share of rain throughout the NWS-Fort Worth coverage area Saturday, according to a graphic on the weather service’s website.
Rain chances could begin to increase around 6 a.m. and peak between 9 a.m. and noon before gradually decreasing, according to the National Weather Service.
After a couple of days in the low 80s, temperatures are expected to rise again and are forecasted to peak in the low to mid 90s from Sunday through Thursday.
The NWS forecast for Killeen — as of Friday — calls for a 20% chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as well as Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.