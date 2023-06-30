The City of Killeen has received two national awards and an upgraded bond rating, the city announced Friday.
The two awards came from the Government Finance Officers Association, GFOA, with the first award being the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in regards to Killeen’s 2021 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
“The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by the government’s management.” the release stated.
The second award the city received is the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award that is for the cities 2022 Annual Budget.
This award is achieved by having a budget that meets or exceeds nationally-recognized guidelines that determine how well the budget will serve as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and/or as a communication tool.
“It’s the result of a lot of things, a lot of policy direction by the City Council, a lot of good work by City staff, but especially from the Finance Department.” Kent Cagle, Killeen City Manager, said in the release.
The city also received a Bond Rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings.
S&P Global Ratings has raised Killeen’s rating to “AA” from previously “AA-“ on the city’s outstanding general obligation (GO) debt.
The rating is important, as it provides information for investors of the quality and stability of the bond and greatly influences the rates, investment appetite and bond pricing.
S&P raised the rating in regard to Killeen’s anticipated $32 million series, 2023 combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation.
According to a report sent to the city, S&P believes the future plan reflects the city’s track record of positive budgetary performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.