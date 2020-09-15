The city of Killeen has earned two national awards from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to a city news release.
The awards are the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Fiscal Year 2018 comprehensive annual financial report and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2020 annual budget.
The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by the government’s management, according to the release. An impartial panel judged the city’s submission and determined the city’s 2018 comprehensive annual financial report demonstrated the spirit of full disclosure and was produced to clearly communicate the financial picture, according to the city.
The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is achieved by organizational budgets that meet or exceed nationally recognized guidelines that determine how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication tool. The City’s budget met all 14 criteria standards in four categories.
Finance director Jon Locke and the finance department were also lauded with a certificate of recognition for producing the budget.
