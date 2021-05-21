The Killeen Mobile Rec Series offers a unique program at a different park each month. Sand volleyball is the May event.
Sand volleyball will be at the Killeen Athletic Complex from 10 a.m. to noon on May 29. Boys and girls ages 7 to 17 can receive free skill instruction and participate in warm-ups, drills and games, according to a news release to the city.
The sand volleyball courts are located near the athletic fields below the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. No registration is required.
Mobile Rec Series events are planned each month through December and will feature a variety of activities including sports, fitness, games and even first aid, according to the release. All activities are free, and details will be announced as the following event dates approach:
May 29: Sand Volleyball
June 26: Ultimate Frisbee
July 24: Football Combine
Aug. 7: Youth Triathlon
Sept. 18: Kickball
Oct. 23: Pickleball
Nov. 6: Yoga
Dec. 11: First Aid
More information on all recreation amenities and services is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
