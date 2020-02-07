The city of Killeen’s recycling center will have new hours beginning Monday, according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the executive director of communications for the city.
The center will be open for full service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and a recycling trailer will be available for drop-off on weekends and holidays.
The previous recycling center hours were 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The recycling center is at 111 E. Avenue F and is free to use.
The center accepts all types of paper, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, steel, tin and aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars and cardboard boxes, according to the release. Used cooking oil, used automotive oil and filters, cellphones and rechargeable batteries are also accepted.
The Killeen Transfer Station is located at 12200 State Highway 195 and accepts the same materials as the recycling center. The transfer station is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday
Recycling trailers have been placed at two additional locations. Trailers are located at 6520 Clear Creek Road and at 3201 S. WS Young Drive. Both drop-off locations are lighted and open 24 hours a day.
Killeen recycling does not accept household garbage, plastics #3 through #7, plastic shopping bags, Styrofoam or wax-lined containers such as milk cartons and juice boxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.