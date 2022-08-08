The hotel formerly known as the Red Lion in Killeen has been rebranded, but is still struggling to complete a series of projects promised last year, according to general manager Dennis Zalki.
While the location, 803 E. Central Texas Expressway, still has the Red Lion logo, the hotel has put up a sign marking its association with the Oyo Hotels & Homes, three years after it was purchased by the Indian hotel chain in 2018.
However, several projects slated for completion in 2021, including the renovation of the top three floors, have yet to be realized.
“It’s been difficult,” Zalki said. “Work has been slow, and there have been many setbacks, like the freeze.”
The hotel manager originally hails from New York and has supervised the hotel since January 2019.
For now, Zalki said the primary issue holding the hotel back is a lack of workers.
“Many people come, work for a week, then quit,” he said.
The manager said he is seeking “reliable” full and part-time workers.
As of early August, the hotel has a distressed appearance, with several windows on the upper floors showing cracks and other signs of abuse. According to Herald records, the hotel fell into disrepair under Howard Johnson Hotels, and was later used as a military training facility.
According to online prices, rooms at the hotel are available for about $44 per night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.