OYO

The hotel formerly known as the Red Lion in Killeen has been rebranded, but is still struggling to complete a series of projects promised last year, according to general manager Dennis Zalki.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The hotel formerly known as the Red Lion in Killeen has been rebranded, but is still struggling to complete a series of projects promised last year, according to general manager Dennis Zalki.

While the location, 803 E. Central Texas Expressway, still has the Red Lion logo, the hotel has put up a sign marking its association with the Oyo Hotels & Homes, three years after it was purchased by the Indian hotel chain in 2018.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.