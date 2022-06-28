Drought conditions remain for Killeen and all of Bell County after a modest chance of rain forecast for Monday largely missed the area, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said.
“That front pushed a little bit further south than Central Texas, and drought conditions are still pretty bad across Bell County,” Dunn said.
The NWS reported that 0.09 inches of rain fell at Robert Gray Army Airfield between 3 and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Killeen is in “severe drought,” with parts of Bell County anywhere from “exceptional drought,” the most severe, to “moderately dry.”
“We need some rain and, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll get anything through the late part of the week,” Dunn said. “But we are watching a little bit of a tropical-like disturbance to the south late this week and into the weekend that could bring some increased rain chances.”
High temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees late in the week; they’ll stay in the low to mid-90s on Tuesday and “warm up to 94 to 96 on Wednesday,” Dunn said.
Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid-70s over those days.
“And Wednesday and Thursday should be dry. We’re looking at about a 20 percent chance of rain late (Monday) and then (Tuesday).”
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 616 feet on Monday, with, about 6 feet below its full elevation at 622 feet, Dunn said. At Belton Lake, the level was 588 feet. Full elevation is 594 feet.
