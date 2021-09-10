The city of Killeen released a video today featuring Mayor Jose Segarra, Fire Chief Jum Kubinski and Police Chief Chuck Kimble remembering the fallen, 20 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.
The video also features officer Derrick Burleson, who was serving in the Army during the 9/11 tragedy. Segarra and Kimble also both served in the military before the attacks.
The city will also be hosting a “Zumba to remember” workout event at the Family Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The video can be found on all of the city’s social media channels and on YouTuve: https://www.youtube.com/watch?vg7x0WnmFsf0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.