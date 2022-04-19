Rents for housing in Killeen have risen sharply since this time last year thanks in part to effects of a pandemic, housing shortages and a volatile nationwide economy.
According to Apartmentlist.com. Killeen rents have increased 0.9% over the past month, and by a whopping 17.9% in comparison to the same time last year. As of Tuesday, the website stated, median rents in Killeen stand at $891 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,131 for a two-bedroom. Killeen’s year-over-year rent growth is above the state average of 16.1%, as well as the national average of 17.1%.
The statistics for March indicate that rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Killeen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that the website has data for in Texas, all of them have seen prices rise, including Killeen.
As rents have increased in Killeen, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
Killeen’s median two-bedroom rent of $1,131 is below the national average of $1,306. Nationwide, rents have grown by 17.1% over the past year compared to the 17.9% increase in Killeen. While Killeen’s rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including New York City (a 33.3% increase), Miami (27.6%), and Phoenix (25.4%).
Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median twe-bedroom rent of $2,730, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Killeen.
While Killeen rent prices have gone up, the Army’s housing allowance for Fort Hood troops living off post have not gone up at the same rate.
Typically, the U.S. Army’s basic allowance for housing will give a sergeant with dependents living in Killeen $1,323 per month. By comparison, a second lieutenant with dependents is listed at $1,335 per month.
In the case of a private first class with dependents, their monthly allowance is listed at $1,236.
