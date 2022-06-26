Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight in the area of East D Avenue and North Fourth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:48 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:29 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South 28th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:28 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:19 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:43 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:27 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Impersonating a public servant was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Leader Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the area of Brock Drive and Mary Lane.
A burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Gray Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:34 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Expired buyers tags was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide police reports on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide police reports on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
