Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at midnight Saturday in the 500 block of Powell Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Assault of a family member reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Vermont Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs reported at 2:16 a.m. Saturday in the area of Attas Avenue and North 12th Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 3;43 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
Theft reported at 9:38 a.. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
Violation of magistrates order reported at 7;40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 40th Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 9:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Burglary of habitation reported at 9:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Hidden Hill Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Smith Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The city does not provide reports on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The city does not provide reports on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance reported at 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
Arrest for possession of controlled substance reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Theft reported at 4;31 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault reported at 7:17 p.m. Saturday in the area of Castleberry Street.
Reckless driver reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West First Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
