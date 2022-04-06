Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Sherman Drive.
Terroristic threat reported at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Malibu Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at noon Tuesday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Leader Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Prather Drive and South Second Street.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Goodhue Drive and Trenton Avenue.
Fraudulent destruction, removal, concealment of writing reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Public intoxication reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Second Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for child endangerment, reckless driving reported at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault, family violence reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Duty on striking fixture, landscape, theft reported at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Theft reported at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Highway 190.
Accident reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Welfare check reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Reckless driving reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hogg Court and Lubbock Drive.
Accident reported at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Urbantke Lane and South 17th Street.
Graffiti reported at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft reported at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault, family violence reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kim Avenue.
Assault, family violence reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
Unattended death reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Abandonment, endangering a child, criminal negligence, welfare check reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Attempted suicide reported at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Boyd Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wildewood Drive.
Theft reported at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Theft reported at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Agency assist reported at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Accident reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Accident reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
