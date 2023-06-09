A Killeen sewage leak may have contaminated water wells — which some local residents rely on as their primary drinking water source — in southwest Killeen this week.
Tony Estes, a local resident who lives near Reece Creek, said he tested the water in his well, and the test came back positive for harmful bacteria, Estes said Friday.
“That spill did contaminate our ground water,” said Estes, a 61-year-old retiree who has lived on the property just north of the Lampasas River for decades. “I used to have such good water.”
It was so good, that guests to his home would compliment Estes on the taste of his water.
“Now, it has bacteria in it,” said Estes, who retired from the Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works after a 40-year career. There, he worked with sewer systems and lift stations, and understands well the process of moving sewage through underground pipes to a wastewater treatment facility.
That process in Killeen failed earlier this month when an estimated 245,000 gallons of raw sewage was spilled due to a broken pipe near a Killeen lift station south of Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Much of the urine, excrement, toilet paper and other things Killeen residents flush down the toilet overflowed from the ground and into nearby Reece Creek, a tributary of the Lampasas River. The city discovered the leak on Sunday, and repaired it on Tuesday.
Estes said the well on his property is about 6 miles from the spill site, and is about 100 feet deep.
“Our wells go into a shallow aquifer,” he said, adding some of his neighbors have deeper wells.
Estes said city officials approached him earlier this week, and said they planed to test his well for bacteria. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the city came back and offered to “shock” his well on Thursday — meaning they would use chemicals to kill off any bacteria.
Estes said he declined the city’s offer to shock his well free of charge, and paid about $2,700 of his own money to test the well himself, something he does annually.
The test came back positive for bacteria, Estes said, adding he believes the well is ruined due to the sewage spill.
Estes said he has performed regular tests on the well dating back to 1991, and this was the first time it ever tested positive for harmful bacteria.
He sent a complaint to City Manager Kent Cagle and other Killeen brass on Friday echoing the same statements.
“The City of Killeen has contaminated our well water supply and the ground water that supplies our well with bacteria from raw sewage discharges into Reese Creek,” according to his emailed complaint to city staff.
He got an email reply late Friday from Jeff Reynolds, Killeen’s executive director of public works.
“Mr. Estes, Thanks for taking my call earlier to discuss this issue, it was a pleasure speaking with you,” Reynolds said in the email. “As we discussed; I along with other city staff will meet with you on Monday morning to discuss your concerns and efforts to reduce the risk of such an incident happening in the future. I look forward to meeting with you on Monday; have a great weekend!”
Even if the city were to shock the well, the contaminated ground water would eventually seep back into the well, Estes said.
“It only kills the bacteria in the well,” he said, not the ground water.
He said the city would be better off shocking the water along Reece Creek near the spill site.
Estes accused the city of being disingenuous by offering to shock residents’ wells, and not test the wells first.
Estes said city officials likely know the ground water is contaminated.
“That’s why they don’t want to test,” he said.
Estes said he relied on his well for drinking water and bathing, but he can no longer use it for that. He’s been drinking bottled water, and heading into town to bathe.
The Herald sent questions to the city Friday about water wells in the area, and if testing was done on them, but those questions had not been immediately answered by press time.
The city did say late Thursday it is working with “Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to proactively offer to disinfect the water wells at no expense to the approximately 13 water well property owners that may have been affected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.