Sewage-2.jpg

South Killeen resident Tony Estes said the water at this low water crossing on his property is usually crystal clear. This photo was taken Sunday after Estes discovered a large sewage spill on his land which has contaminated the water from Reece Creek, where this crossing is located.

 Courtsey photo

A Killeen sewage leak may have contaminated water wells — which some local residents rely on as their primary drinking water source — in southwest Killeen this week.

Tony Estes, a local resident who lives near Reece Creek, said he tested the water in his well, and the test came back positive for harmful bacteria, Estes said Friday.

