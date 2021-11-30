Social worker Carmen Young visited City Hall on Tuesday to address the issue of excessive bird feeders in her Lonesome Dove neighborhood in southwest Killeen.
“I can’t even have a yard that I can enjoy anymore because of the excessive amount of bird feces and bird feathers which I have discovered that I am now allergic to,” Young said during the Citizens Petitions portion of Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
Young said the reason she came out Tuesday night was to address her own concerns with the lack ordinances when regarding birdfeeders in the city.
“Even the CDC says that birdfeeders bring in diseases such as salmonella and now with COVID. But yet, Killeen has done nothing” Young said.
Young said she almost went through anaphalytic shock from the excessive amount of bird feathers in her yard.
“It’s not even about me anymore,” she said. “There are a lot of people in Killeen, including children, that are allergic to birds, and if there’s not any ordinances, it only worsens the problem” Young told the Herald.
Council members offered no comment regarding Young’s concerns, but Stan Schlueter, the longtime Killeen legislator and Austin lobbyist who was paying a visit to the council, did make a short comment on the situation Young descrobed.
“Just like how things are in the Legislature,” Schlueter said. “Always having to clean up a mess.”
(2) comments
Oh my goodness! I have MULTIPLE feeders on the treeline of my house, three of them (all large) hanging from a cedar tree. No feces build up. SO SILLY!
OMG, maybe the birds need some social work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.