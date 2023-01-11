U.S. Army veteran Wendy Wallace received a new roof Wednesday, thanks to a cooperative effort between local contractors and a national company.
The Roof Deployment Project, which aims to inspire, activate and match its network of independent preferred contractors with military families around the country to deliver and install, provided Wallace with a new roof for her Killeen home.
The contractors included Tanner Roofing Incorporated, who provided the labor, Owens-Corning which provided the materials, and Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity, which will perform general repairs once the roof repair is completed.
“It means a whole lot, I needed it done for years since my struggles of being in the Army and getting out of the Army and finances taking over,” Wallace said. “It feels really good to get the help I’m getting now.”
“It means so much to us to be able to provide free labor for this project because the U.S. veterans give so much to us as a nation,” said Ronnie Tanner, sales manager of Tanner Roofing in Belton.
“We work with platinum contractors to identify the needs of veterans all over the nation, said Chad Perkins, Regional Sales leader with Owens-Corning. “The roof is the most critical part of a home and protects the biggest investments, including family, belongings and is like giving back to them the same security they’ve given to us as service members.”
The Roof Deployment Project is an initiative by Owens Corning and its Platinum Preferred Contractors to identify, honor and help protect deserving military families by installing new roofs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.