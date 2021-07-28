Killeen resident Jonathan Hildner has announced his intent to run for the 31st District seat for the U.S. House in a bid to unseat longtime incumbent John Carter, R-Round Rock.
The 27-year-old Democrat said he holds the answer that Killeen residents may be looking for as an alternative to Congressman Carter.
“I’m running because I believe I can truly represent the residents of Killeen,” Hildner said in an interview Wednesday.
Hildner is an outspoken member of the community who helped to organize multiple protests through his organization, Let’s Move Killeen, on a number of subjects, including no-knock warrants and the George Floyd killing.
The adopted son of late Brig. Gen. Terence John Hildner, the younger Hildner moved around a lot during his childhood, ultimately returning to his birth town of Killeen, where he graduated from Killeen High School.
Jonathan Hildner is excited for the race, but recognizes the challenge.
“I’m confident running against Carter,” Hildner said. “All due respect to him, I recognize his time spent. But in order to represent, we need diversity in age.”
Carter, who has announced he is running for reelection, has successfully defended his seat against Democratic challengers since he took the seat in 2003.
“I recognize and appreciate those candidates that built the infrastructure for people like me,” Hildner said. “It won’t be an easy race, but I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I could win.”
Carter has traditionally enjoyed healthy poll numbers, safely landing him as the incumbent Republican. His recent races, however, have been tighter than usual. In 2020, he won by 10%, but in 2018, he only won by 3%. This small margin, in combination with growing support for libertarian candidates in recent years, leaves an opportunity for a strong Democratic candidate to overtake Carter.
That said, however, Hildner would still have to win the Democratic primary, which is slated for March of 2022. It is also possible that Carter could lose out to another Republican during his party’s primary, but recent years would suggest otherwise. The general election is in November 2022.
For his platform, Hildner places a great emphasis on bipartisanship and job creation. Hildner said there is great potential for green jobs in Central Texas and that he recognizes the importance of keeping work local.
“I think that there’s no reason for Central Texas not to be the example on how green energy can lead us for the future,” Hildner said.
Hildner also said that one of the primary issues with the Killeen area is that college graduates learn valuable work skills, only to move to the other side of the country. He said this is not due to a lack of ability, but of access and opportunity.
“We’ve got to encourage people to stay here,” he said.
Bipartisanship, or “bridging the gap” is another issue that Hildner said is imperative to success.
“My goal is not to just get every Democrat vote, but to get the independents and to appeal to Republicans who may feel disenfranchised,” Hildner said. “We’ve got to build a bridge between our first line responders such as police and fire officers and the community.”
Hildner worked with the Biden campaign in 2020, which he says had a great deal of influence on him.
“We need to be willing to listen and have a conversation, because if we go to a table with our ears closed and our mouths open, nothing will change,” he said.
Hildner said that free, fair, and timely access to healthcare, with an emphasis on mental health, is imperative, as well as veteran support and the legalization of marijuana.
“I think that people want a candidate that they know. They can say, ‘yeah, I used to hang out with him, I’ve seen him around, he knows what I need,’” Hildner said. “I know that I am that candidate.”
(3) comments
This is what democraps are all about they just voted to give themselves a raise with YOUR money.
The typical raise is around 3-5%, and that's if you're lucky enough to have a company giving raises.
If your supervisor gave you a review where you only scored 20% of your objectives, you definitely wouldn't be getting a raise, rather a demotion.
Must be nice when you can vote yourself a raise with other people's money.
Joe Biden and his REGIME are intentionally trying to collapse the US dollar to make you a welfare slave dependent on our communist overlords for your very survival.
This is not an exaggeration!
In fact it's probably an understatement of what they have planned.
So we can either sit around and do nothing and take it.
Or we could put it upon ourselves to build the largest conservative protest organization that the world has ever seen.
It is not going to be easy and you're going to have to put in a lot of effort.
But together we can and will change the world and save this nation!
When the collapse comes we must be the rational ones in the room.
He won't be representing me. I will vote against any communist democrat.
