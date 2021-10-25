Democrat Jonathan Hildner, a Killeen resident, has announced that he is ending a congressional bid.
In July, Hildner had announced that he would run for the 31st District seat for the U.S. House in a bid to unseat longtime incumbent John Carter, R-Round Rock.
That was before redistricting and the lines being redrawn by the Texas Legislature.
According to the new congressional map, as presented in Senate Bill 6, Killeen would be included in District 11, which stretches west and includes cities such as San Angelo, Odessa and Midland.
Hildner released the following statement:
“As the leader of this movement, I have a responsibility to be honest about the path ahead. Three weeks ago we received difficult news when the GOP-controlled State House released their redistricting maps.
“Under these new lines, District 31 became a drastically different race — removing the largest minority city from the district, Killeen. The extreme changes in the redistricting maps aren’t just affecting Texas-31. The GOP has forcibly chosen a path forward that does not represent the people of Texas or their interests. Under these circumstances, we do not see a feasible approach to a Democrat winning in Texas-31.
“Due to the blatant gerrymandering by the Texas GOP, and after many conversations with leaders in the community, I have decided to suspend my campaign for office in TX-31. This was not easy to come to, but in light of these changes, we felt our resources and movement would be better utilized towards something new.
“As of now, our Congressional campaign for Texas-31 has ended. But I have not lost hope and still believe, more now than ever, that the people of Killeen and Bell County deserve better. We are excited for the opportunities ahead of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.