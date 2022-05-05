Killeen entertainer Bear Jones, 70, has been elected to be the new chair of the Killeen Senior Advisory Board.
Jones replaces former chair Patsy Bracey.
Bracey resigned from the position before the Killeen City Council held a vote to forcibly remove her after the city and council heard complaints about Bracey.
Jones was made chair last month by a vote of the senior board, he said. He has been on the board for two months.
As far as his goals as the board chairman, Jones said he wants to “ensure that everything gets done in the city for the seniors.” He did not name anything specific.
But Jones wanted to add that he prefers the term “distinguished individuals” over seniors.
“As you get older in life, you get to be distinguished by the things you went through and already know what’s going on,” said Jones, a Vietnam veteran.
Jones along with Bill Cox runs the Killeen carnival every year, which they have ran for 10 years now, and as well puts on other community events.
Jones has been in Killeen since August 1972.
“He’s going to do great,” said Debbie Bundy, a Killeen senior.
Bundy was one of the seniors who asked for Bracey’s removal from the board, and brought her complaints to the city.
Jones and Cox’s carnival will be running this year from May 19 to May 30, Jones added.
