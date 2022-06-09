A Killeen resident and Uvalde native is hosting a toy drive in the Killeen-Fort Hood area this week to benefit the children of Uvalde.
The drive organizer, Ravenn Thompson, is a Uvalde native who moved to Killeen when her husband was stationed at Fort Hood.
Thompson was visiting her hometown last month when the mass shooting occurred and she started planning the toy drive days after.
“I told my husband to get his friends together and as well as some other local soldiers and families who are from Uvalde,” Thompson said. “We all got together and just started planning. Its been going on for two weeks now.”
Thompson said they are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages. They ask that residents do not donate any Nerf Guns or gun-related games in light of the recent mass shooting that killed 21 people, most of them children, on May 24.
Residents interested in donating can drop toys off at the Starbucks at 2600 Trimmier Road, Suite A, in Killeen through Friday.
There are no other drop-off locations in Killeen at this time.
Thompson said there is around 15 to 20 people who are helping distribute the toys in Uvalde on Saturday. She also reported that there is a “good amount” of toys donated to the Killeen Starbucks collection box and another donation box at a church in Uvalde, but more toys are appreciated.
Volunteers from Fort Hood will collect the toys and distribute them at the First United Methodist Church in Uvalde on Saturday at noon to any child who is in need of a toy.
