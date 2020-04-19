For a lot of people, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could go down as the most difficult and memorable time of their life, but Killeen resident Courtney Satcher is also a survivor of another historic disaster that made headlines around the world.
“I was 14 years old, living in New Orleans, Louisiana, with my mom, dad, and two older brothers when (Hurricane) Katrina hit,” Satcher said. “We lived in the part of the city that got hit the worst (9th ward) … with the most water damage.
“We literally had to start our lives over here in Killeen. There was nothing left to salvage. We have lived here since 2005. This is our home now.”
A self-employed cosmetologist and nail technician, Satcher says the virus pandemic has brought back painful memories of Katrina, one of the deadliest and most destructive hurricanes in U.S. history. As many as 2,000 people died, and damages were reported at more than $125 billion.
She remembers first hearing about what was being called the coronavirus, and having flashbacks to that awful time back in New Orleans.
“It put me back, I guess you could say, to when Katrina was happening. It didn’t seem real. But when you’re going to the store and you see the shelves empty, people walking around with face masks and gloves, it’s like, oh gosh, it really is real, you know?
“There is a familiarity with it. A definite fear for humanity. It makes me scared because most people haven’t been in a situation where there was panic, and now people are in panic mode. It’s such a crisis, and people don’t know how to prevent this, and aren’t taking the precautions that they should.
“Back then, yes, I shed some tears, but now, I’m much more reinforced with my faith. I’m thankful that my family and I are not in the position to have to worry right now, when it comes to the necessities, the essentials. And I’m faithful in God that things will eventually be OK.”
Trip to New Orleans
A few weeks ago, she and her family decided to go back to New Orleans for a visit. At that time, the virus was just beginning to show up there. Now, the city has been hard hit, and Louisiana has more than 23,000 coronavirus cases in the state, with more than 1,200 fatalities.
“This past spring break here in Texas, my family and I decided to take the week off and go over to New Orleans for the week,” Satcher said. “It’s so crazy because we stayed there the entire week, and we heard on the news when we got there that there were a few confirmed cases.
“As the days went on, the confirmed cases increased. We got out of there in the nick of time, because there’s so many more cases.”
The pandemic and all its repercussions — self-distancing, stay-at-home orders, local and state mandates — have not affected her a great deal, Satcher says. While she has a beauty salon at her home, she keeps busy with another business venture making natural beauty products, including such things as body lotion, body scrubs, and lip gloss.
Before area bars, clubs and restaurants closed down, she performed regularly at various venues around the city, singing and reading poetry, and although gigs have stopped for now, she also has a home studio, where she records music and stays ready for things to open back up.
Staying busy
So, she continues to stay busy, and keeps in contact with her friends via social media and other channels, but she is bothered from time to time with the forced isolation.
“Normally, I never sit down. I am always busy. One of my clients asked me what I’ve been doing since this all has been going on, and I laughed because … I’ve been able to sleep,” she said, laughing.
“I check on my family and make sure things are OK, and I have really taken a dive into my business, and other avenues. I have my studio, so I’m able to sing and record and have my material ready for whenever we are able to go out and be free as a community again.
“Here and there, of course, it gets to me sometimes. You know, you’re so used to seeing friends and just people in the community out on the streets, saying hi, and there’s not so much of that these days. We’re all communicating via social media … it’s just different.”
And then there is the matter of Satcher’s upcoming wedding, set for next month. Instead of a big party, there will be only a small ceremony. Not quite the celebration she imagined, but they are making the best of it.
“We’re just going to do something simple, with our pastor and my immediately family. My fiancée’s family isn’t from here, so they will be there in spirit. It could have been worse; it could not be happening at all.”
As for the future, Satcher says that although things look bad right now, she is hopeful and confident that this will soon be all over, and things will get back to the way they used to be.
“I think it’s going to take some time for things to go back to normal — whatever normal may have been. I don’t know if it will ever really get back to normal. There have been so many businesses that have been affected. It’s just been like a light switch — lights on; light off. But I do believe it will get better.
“I’m hopeful for what is to come. All we can do is take it day by day … take each moment as it comes.”
