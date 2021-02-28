“We didn’t know we had nothing — we were happy folks,” Killeen resident Wilmer Floyd Birt recalled of his childhood in a sharecropping family in north Louisiana during the Civil Rights era.
Attending a funeral for a cousin who lived to the age 103, Birt became inspired to record his family’s story. He was touched by a charge in the program to “embrace your heritage,” and address by the Rev. James Smith starting with the riveting words, “There is so much of our history in the graveyard, because nobody took the time to write it down.”
Some of that story was also documented in Birt’s live video presentation as part of the Central Texas College Facebook commemoration event last week supporting Black History Month through a series of presentations titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
Birt was the ninth child born to his parents, Sarah and Ulysses Birt — including three stillbirths.
“A lot of Black families in the South were big families: it provided the work force,” Birt said. “If we didn’t grow it, we didn’t eat it. It was as simple as that.”
The Birt family lived off the land — paying a portion of the proceeds from their harvest to pay the owner of the land. In addition to growing fresh corn, watermelon and cotton, they raised livestock — chickens in particular. What they didn’t eat themselves, they would sell to local restaurants for cash income, he said.
“Our parents insisted that we were not going to have to live off the land, we were going to get an education,” Birt said. “The younger ones would work the fields so older ones could go to college.”
Birt recalled when it was his turn to pursue a college education, his older sister Rosetta, who had since graduated from Tuskegee University pursuing a nursing education, would help him financially if he got into a bind.
“No school in the state of Louisiana would let her go to nursing school, because they were not integrated,” Birt said. “Under no conditions would she be able to attend one of the colleges there that studied nursing. The state had to pay for her to go to Alabama to go to nursing school.”
His sister completed her undergraduate studies and went on to achieve an advanced degree in nursing, he said.
“Family was so critically important to us in everything that we did,” Birt said. “We were very close as we talked through things like church and education.”
In his adult life, Birt became a military veteran, serving 10 months in Vietnam and another nine years in the Army Reserves, but his passion has always been education. He eventually ended his time in the military to be a teacher full time.
But his interest in education started before he was old enough to attend the first- through fifth-grade one-room schoolhouse known as The Birt School.
His grandparents donated the land and Webster Parish built a schoolhouse, which was maintained by the students’ parents.
“I begged to go to school at the age of 4,” Birt said. “I picked up on a lot of the things. I was able to write letters and do figuring and learn how to read before I became a first grader — so I was ahead of the curve in that regard.”
When he reached fifth grade, a school was built 10 miles from his house for the five one-room schoolhouses for African American children.
“It was a long ride up and back, and we had chores to do; any way you look at it, it was a long day,” Birt said. “We were bussed past two beautiful schools dedicated to only white students. The only contact we had with them is that the books that had been dedicated to those schools were passed down to our school.”
Central Consolidated High School went from first grade through high school, and for the first time, Birt had access to subjects such as biology, chemistry and higher maths — since the teachers were recent college graduates unlike many of his early teachers.
Birt shared several anecdotes of his family life, interacting with teachers and peers — including a time when he shared his prized Converse All Star tennis shoes so his team could win in a tournament.
“The coach told me, ‘I know you’re ready to play and everything, but I need to borrow your tennis shoes so our star player can have shoes and play in the game,’” Birt recalled. “I was hurt very deeply, but for the good of the team, I went ahead and let the other player use my shoes so he could play. We won the game — we even won the tournament.”
After graduating as the valedictorian of his senior class of 19 students, Birt remembers being held to a high standard in his collegiate studies.
Raised in the United Christian Methodist Episcopal church, Birt said his faith played a role in him getting to where he did in life.
His church usually had a traveling minister preach once a month, and every week he was mentored in religious studies and basic manners and leadership skills by Sunday school teachers, he said.
Birt was also inspired by his father, who studied in secret to pass a constitutional test, securing his right to vote.
“He was one of the first five, he took the test and passed it,” Birt said. “Word got out about what was going on, and an attempt was made on his life in 1963.”
Birt came home from college for Thanksgiving and saw a large hole in his father’s pickup truck door, which appeared to have been made by a high-powered weapon.
“I asked him, ‘Dad, what happened?’ and he said, ‘Oh, they tried to kill me,’” Birt said, recalling the matter-of-fact tone his father used to recount the information. An investigation involving the U.S. Marshals came up with no information — although Birt said it was clear that they had suspects in the attempt of his father’s life.
“But Ulysses Birt, got his wish — and he voted, and he helped others to vote as well,” Birt said with a smile.
Both Birt, and his wife Grace were heavily involved in the Civil Rights movement — with Grace Birt being one of 13 students selected to integrate the schools of East Baton Rouge Parish, and then the undergraduate program at Louisiana State University.
Birt also shared the fond memory of when he and his family met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a church in Southern California — two short months before he was killed.
“My father was with us — he got to meet his idol,” Birt said. “I remember everything about it: what we sang, and what his message was all about.”
The family also got to meet Rosa Parks.
Birt said success takes different forms for all different people, but the most successful thing anyone can have is a happy life.
“It was a bumpy road along the way, I think, but as I look back on it, we were such a happy family,” Birt said. “It was family that was the glue that kept all of this together. It was family and a faith that somehow things were going to work out just fine.”
