Killeen resident Rosalind Edwards was making lunch for her and her sick son Wednesday afternoon when she noticed that her food trailer, Zodiac Foods, was being stolen from her driveway.
The trailer is normally parked in front of Ellison High School for lunch Monday through Friday, according to Edwards.
Students at Ellison know Edwards and her food trailer.
“I’ve already had some of the kids from the school texting my phone saying they were sorry (for her troubles),” Edwards said.
She said she saw someone looking at the truck but did not think anything of it because that has happened before, but when she looked out her window again she saw the trailer moving out of her driveway.
Edwards immediately took action.
She grabbed her keys and pursued the truck in her own vehicle but she was cut off by a second vehicle during the chase.
“I’m feeling numb because it is just unbelievable that this could happen, especially in broad daylight, Edwards said. “I feel like everything was taken away from me. This wasn’t just my livelihood but my everything.”
The food trailer is something Edwards said she always wanted, to own her own business and own a restaurant. She thought she could serve even more people with a food trailer.
Edwards said she was hoping to buy more food trailers and be able to pass them down to her kids.
Insurance will cover some of the trailer but she will still owe over $2,000 on the loan from the truck, according to Edwards.
Edwards said that police found the green pickup truck she was 95% sure stole her trailer, but the truck was abandoned and her trailer was missing.
Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman with the Killeen Police Department, said the trailer has not been located as of Thursday afternoon and the investigation is still ongoing.
