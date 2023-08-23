Coyote 2.jpg

Elaine Craig’s security camera captured the incident, showing a coyote grabbing her cat from the flower bed. The wild animal was scared off by her sprinkler system.

 Courtesy photo

Killeen resident Elaine Craig is warning her neighbors and community members about the threats of coyote attacks after one of the wild animals killed her cat, Tom.

Craig’s security camera captured the incident in her Lonesome Dove neighborhood in west Killeen.

Coyote 1.jpg

Killeen resident Elaine Craig is warning community members about the threats of coyote attacks. Her cat Tom was killed by the wild animal in her backyard in Killeen’s Lonesome Dove neighborhood in the early morning hours.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.