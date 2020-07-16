A Killeen resident, who elected to remain anonymous, recently claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.
The ticket was part of the $200 million cash game, a news release said.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Cefco at 3905 S. Clear Creek Road, in Killeen.
Overall odds of winning any prize on a ticket in this specific game are one in 3.91, the release said.
It is the seventh of eight $1 million prizes from the game to be claimed.
