A Killeen resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize after buying the winning ticket at a convenience store on Willow Springs Road.
“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-18-23-27-47), but not the red Powerball number (15),” according to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission. “The Power Play number was 4.”
The winner — who won the money in the Jan. 28 Powerball drawing — chose to remain anonymous.
“Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won,” the news release shows. “Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.”
A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
The store where the ticket was purchased is 7-Eleven, at 1001 Willow Springs Road.
