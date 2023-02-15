Lottery Jackpot

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of a drawing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)

 Keith Srakocic

A Killeen resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize after buying the winning ticket at a convenience store on Willow Springs Road.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-18-23-27-47), but not the red Powerball number (15),” according to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission. “The Power Play number was 4.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.