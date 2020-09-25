Killeen residents can drop off waste items at select locations around town until Oct. 2.
Roll-off containers were placed Sept. 19 at the following locations to accept additional household waste and certain bulk items:
Killeen Community Center parking lot, 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Killeen Special Events Center parking lot, 3301 S. WS Young Drive
Lions Club Park Aquatics Center, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Long Branch Park Pool parking lot, 1101 Branch Drive
Accepted items include bagged household waste and bulk materials such as furniture, mattresses and building materials. No tires or vehicle parts, liquids including hazardous waste materials, batteries, rock and dirt or explosives are permitted. A full list of accepted and prohibited materials is available online, according to the news release from the city.
Residential customers may also dispose of up to 300 pounds of excess waste and bulk items free once per month at the Killeen Transfer Station with a current utility bill. The Transfer Station is located at 12200 SH 195 and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the release.
The City offers paid curbside collection of excess waste and bulk items. Excess household garbage in plastic bags that does not fit in regular containers is assessed a container reload fee of $6.50 per reload, not to exceed two reloads or $13. Bulk items can be collected curbside for a fee of $21 for up to three cubic yards and $7.50 per additional cubic yard, the release said.
Visit killeentexas.gov/solidwaste for more information.
