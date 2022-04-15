A low rain chance is possible for the Killeen area Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Following the possible rain/storm chances, cooler weather could move into the area, according to NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn.
Saturday’s rain chances are about 10% and could peak around 30% on Sunday.
Dunn said severe weather is a low threat at this point.
“It’s that time of the year — pretty much — we could get any kind of storms,” he said. “They could be severe, (but) it’s a low threat right now.”
Parts of Bell County are still reeling from an EF-3 tornado Tuesday.
High temperatures could reach around 92 degrees today and following the rain chances could drop to about 78, which Dunn said would be right around normal for this time of year.
Temperatures could gradually increase into the upper 80s throughout next week.
