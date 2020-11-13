A local organization will be giving away between 80 to 100 Thanksgiving turkeys Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tallis Promotions, along with multiple other sponsors are holding the event at Ava’s Caribbean Restaurant, 2901 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
Any resident can stop by to pick up a frozen turkey while they last.
