The City of Killeen is continuing to allow residents to get rid of bulk items and trash for free, but the deadline is this week.
The city has put out large trash containers for free waste disposal through Friday, and containers are located at Killeen Community Center, Killeen Special Events Center, Lions Club Park Family Aquatics Center and Long Branch Park Pool, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Accepted items include bagged household waste and bulk materials such as furniture, mattresses and building materials. No tires or vehicle parts, liquids including hazardous waste materials, batteries, rock and dirt or explosives are permitted, according to the Facebook page.
The trash containers were placed at the locations on Sept. 19.
A full list of accepted and prohibited materials is available at www.killeentexas.gov/solidwaste.
