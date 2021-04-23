Killeen will host a free Movies in Your Park screening of “Playing with Fire” at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at the Killeen Amphitheater, located next to the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Seating areas will be marked to ensure social distancing, and attendees will be required to wear masks. Viewers may sit in groups of up to six and bring blankets or lawn chairs. Bring your own concessions, but no alcoholic beverages or glass containers are permitted, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
For more information, call parks and recreation at 501-6390 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
