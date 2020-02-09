A total of 35 skilled atheletes met at Killeen Bowlerama to compete against one another Sunday afternoon. Each of the bowlers was competing individually for a pot of hundreds of dollars and the title of “King of the Bowl.”
“I am hoping to turn this into a monthly or bimonthly thing because I want to give people a chance to come to Killeen,” organizer William Ganem said. “Some of the competitors today come from Houston and Dallas and other areas.”
Ganem said that based on the response he hopes to be able to keep the tournament going, and he was pleased with so many entrants participating in his first tournament at Bowlerama. The entry fee for the tournament was $20, and with 35 participants the final pot reached several hundred dollars.
“I’ve participated in probably 20 or more tournaments, I have been bowling since I was 6 years old,” tournament participant William Binder said. “My dad really got me into bowling, both he and my mom were league bowlers and they would take me and brother with them when they went to bowl on league nights.”
Binder said he has participated in several tournaments in the Killeen area in the six years he has lived here and he said he enjoys getting the chance to compete against others.
“I like being able to bowl against better competitors, because it gives me a chance to work on my skills,” he said.
Killeen Bowlerama is located at 922 N. 38th Street.
