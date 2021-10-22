Killeen residents woke up Friday morning to a third day of boiling water as the entire city continues to be under a boil-water notice.
A boil-water order went into effect for the city of Killeen on Tuesday after a quarterly sample found chlorine residuals to be lower than the state-required minimum.
A city of Killeen water crew was seen flushing a fire hydrant on south Clear Creek Road Friday morning just outside the city’s elevated storage tank site across from the airport. That particular site, city officials said, holds 1 million gallons of water that provides pressure for the Airport Pressure Plane which includes the area bordered by Clear Creek Road on the west, Stan Schlueter on the north, highway 201 on the south, and Bunny Trail on the east.
The city of Killeen posted a Q&A to its YouTube page Thursday evening, featuring Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds and Director of Water/Sewer Steve Kana.
“This is not just an isolated incident in Killeen,” Reynolds said in the video. “This is a system-wide distribution issue that we’re trying to get cleaned up with WCID and TCEQ’s help.”
To view the video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3Q2dYih9BE.
The area’s main water supplier issued a news release Thursday afternoon detailing a month-long “deep clean” disinfection process which began Thursday and will continue through Nov. 22.
Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said Thursday the entity will temporarily convert the disinfectant in its water treatment process from chloramines to ‘free chlorine’ beginning Thursday following the advice of state officials.
The change affects WCID-1 water customers including the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville, 439 Water Supply Corporation, and the Fort Hood Military Reservation.
All Killeen residents are advised, per TCEQ and city officials, to boil their water prior to consumption.
“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions,” the TCEQ boil-water notice states.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tap water during a boil-water notice is safe for hand washing and showering, but bottled or boiled water should be used for brushing teeth and any other consumption.
