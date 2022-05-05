Dozens of residents this week came to hear and discuss possible solutions to perhaps one of the bumpiest — and most complaint ridden — roads in Killeen: Bunny Trail.
Killeen city officials hosted the Bunny Trail Reconstruction Open House at Haynes Elementary School Wednesday night with about about 50 residents attending.
Killeen City Engineer Andrew Zagars and his team offered three “alternatives” to solving traffic issues and road conditions to a particularly busy and damaged part of Bunny Trail, between Stan Schleuter Loop and Briscoe Drive.
Residents in the area had many concerns going into the meeting, including James Forsythe who lives on Canadian River Loop.
“Traffic is heavy along Bunny Trail, and with two schools with pedestrians and new construction going up, I’m interested in what they have to say about the solutions,” Forsythe said.
Current road conditions have deteriorated since Killeen was hit by Uri, the winter storm of February 2021. An increase in construction on both east and west sides of Bunny Trail have contributed to the numerous pot holes and cracking, obvious to drivers who use this main thoroughfare daily.
Several residents voiced concern over repeated attempts and failures by the city of Killeen to address road conditions on Bunny Trail. Killeen Councilman Michael Boyd, who represents District No. 4 where Bunny Trail is located, was handed the microphone and responded.
The city is going to move forward with a plan, Boyd told the crowd at the Wednesday meeting. The council is aware of the legitimate concern and will address the results of the survey, he added.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Councilwoman Mellisa Brown also attended the meeting..
“All of these alternatives will require easements,” Zagars said. “The process we employed to come up with these alternatives included traffic analysis and traffic impact studies.”
Zagers briefly described the differences between the alternatives and introduced representatives from Kimley-Horn, the consulting firm used by the city to create an interactive map for public use. The interactive project website at: tinyurl.com/bunny-trail gives users details on the alternatives and a chance to comment on specific concerns regarding the proposed project.
“All three plans include addressing drainage issues, pedestrian sidewalks throughout, designated turn lanes and a 12-foot median to be constructed down the center of the street,” Zagars said.
The first alternative includes a 10- to 12-foot “shared use path” along both sides of the street with a 7-foot space between the path and traffic for curb, electrical and landscaping. This plan would shut down portions of Bunny Trail from the current four lanes to a single lane for each direction of traffic. There would be a raised 12-foot median with cutouts for left turns from either direction.
The second alternative includes a 6-foot sidewalk on either side of the street, with an added 4.5-foot bike lane designated along the outer lane of traffic each way. This plan also calls for a single path of traffic each direction with a 12-foot median with cutouts for left turns from either direction.
The third alternative allows for two lanes of traffic in each direction with six-foot sidewalks planned for both sides of the street.
Following a brief question-and-answer period, Zagers asked for everyone to gather at the maps provided at tables throughout the room.
Representatives from the city’s engineering department and several spokespersons from Kimley-Horn spread out to speak to individuals with concerns about the plans.
Zagars encouraged residents to review and comment on the project before May 18.
“At that time we will consolidate the information we receive and prepare a proposal for council to take action,” Zagars said.
When asked during the open forum if the Killeen government was “really going to address this issue, this time,” Zagars emphatically said, “Yes, we will be formulating a 20-year plan for consideration by council for action in the very near future.”
Cost estimates for the Bunny Trail reconstruction project were not available at the meeting.
