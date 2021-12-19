Killeen’s City Council has a little over a month before it finalizes proposed changes to the city charter.
The charter review process, which started in September after its initiation in April at the request of then-Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming, has so far produced no fewer than 22 items — most of which are administrative or clerical changes.
However, there were two major sticking points for residents, which came to a head at a town hall Monday night: How much control should the city council have over the city manager, and how much should a council member be paid?
During what would become a heated town hall during which council members pushed back against criticism, residents decried “well-meaning but inappropriate measures” by “amateur politicians.”
Speaking Friday, Killeen residents Jack Ralston, Leo Gukeisen, Bill Paquette and Scott Clark shared their thoughts on Monday’s meeting, at which they spoke.
“They showed me ... they just want too much,” Paquette said.
As to the proposals in question, one authorizes the City Council, through some majority, to direct the hiring and firing of department heads under the city manager. The other calls for an increase in monthly pay for council members from $100 to $1,000 and from $200 to $1,500 for the mayor.
Too much, too fast
For some, the pay increase was understandable, but the current proposal is simply too much.
“20 years is a long time for an amount to stay the same,” Paquette said of the current pay rate, before suggesting a more modest increase.
Paquette was originally in favor of raising the salary for council members to $200 or $250, as was Fleming’s initial proposal; alternatively, the resident suggested the creation of an expense account, which would allow the council members to be refunded for city-related purchases upon delivery of an itemized receipt.
Ralston spoke similarly, advocating for a modest increase of about $100 a month. However, Ralston, who sits on several city council committees, said that the current suggestion has the unfortunate side effect of appearing self-serving. And while he clarified that he does not necessarily subscribe to that belief, there are many who may.
At an absolute minimum, he said, city council members would need to step down or institute a clause that does not allow them to receive the increase while still holding office, or until next elected. This was important, he said, because council members did not campaign on the issue.
Gukeisen, however, was less kind, and more forthright.
“I think they’re putting their thumbmark on this,” he said, calling the proposal a “power grab.”
Amateur politicians
The real crux of Monday night’s debate was the authority of the office of the city manager.
The City Council’s proposal to establish the power to direct the hiring and firing of department heads through a vote ruffled the feathers of many residents — and those residents who attended Monday ruffled right back.
Throughout the nearly half-hour public comment portion of the meeting, residents referred to city council members as “amateur politicians.”
Ralston, who used the term several times in his roughly four-minute speech, said that the term was not meant as an insult, but as a realistic descriptor. In fact, he meant it as a compliment.
“We don’t need professional politicians,” Ralston said. “They serve the city best as amateurs.”
Ralston explained that, unlike city councils in large cities like Houston, Killeen’s City Council does not have a staff, and does not have a de facto requirement to hold law degrees.
And while this means that they have a greater ability to interface with the residents of Killeen, Ralston said that it is all the more crucial that they direct, but not control the city manager.
“They’re well-meaning ... They think what they’re trying to do is in the best interest of the city,” he said. “But it’s a slippery slope.”
With the threat of termination hanging over them, department heads may feel forced to truckle to city council members, potentially emanating a return of the “good old boys” system, Ralston said.
All of this, he said, had to do with the loss of the citizen review committee.
Heard, but not heeded
For Ralston and Gukeisen, Monday’s meeting was not a town hall.
“I have never been to a town hall like that,” Ralston said, with Gukeisen describing it as a workshop, without the back-and-forth dialogue that typically characterizes a town hall.
Moreover, the reason this process has been so painful, Ralston said, is because the City Council, despite attempts from Councilwoman Mellisa Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King in September, declined to establish a citizen’s review board to consolidate and present suggestions for charter review like the city has done historically.
The review board would have shortened the process and avoided much of the heartache, according to Gukeisen. For him, however, Monday was nothing more than a “dog and pony show.”
“They heard us,” he said. “But they didn’t listen.”
Paquette, acknowledging that the constant criticism can have a wearing effect, said that the City Council nevertheless has a responsibility to take what constructive elements that they can.
“It’s unfortunate that all you’re going to hear from are the complainers, because the people that are satisfied with what you’re doing aren’t going to speak up,” he said. “And I’ve told them when they do a good job. but this isn’t the right thing to do.”
Clark said he was surprised by the response of some council members to his comments, but noted that his remarks about “amateur politicians” were not meant as a challenge to their personal qualifications, but rather to draw a contrast with cities that have paid, professional council members employed by the city.
He expressed concern about the proposed charter change that would give council members oversight over the city manager’s personnel decisions.
“I worry that council members could harass and pressure city staff to get their way, and we can’t afford to let that happen,” Clark said.
Council members respond
Members of the City Council, along with Mayor Jose Segarra, responded to questions from the Herald regarding council member’s confidence in the charter review’s current trajectory.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb said that, after going back to the drawing board, residents will be pleased with finalized proposals.
Cobb said via email: “I have and will continue to enjoy being a representative of OUR GREAT CITY and District 3! Decisions are made through research and facts, most importantly they are made ALWAYS based on the SAFETY and BEST PRACTICES for The City of Killeen. I am confident that citizens will be pleased with the proposals as we move into the New Year and those proposals that are not passed. WE will go back to the drawing board.”
She also said that comments that have been made are always constructive to some degree, and thanked residents for their activism.
“Leaders will always have their share of positive and negative comments, they have made me stronger.
“I stand on the work that is being done, the resources given and the assurance that a difference is being made no matter how small or BIG. As we celebrate this Christmas Holiday and moved into a New Year let us have HOPE in improvements to our City, Communities, Staff, Relationships, Collaborations and most importantly your City Leaders.
‘The ultimate measure of a man or woman is where they stand in times of conflict.’ We are a safer and vibrant community when work is done together. If it is only one person who has seen the changes or fairness that I strive along with my fellow Council-members, City Staff and Community Leaders have made ‘Thank You, It is well.’”
Segarra expressed disappointment with the City Council and asked that the body rethink its current charter proposals.
“My hope is that the city council will listen to the people that spoke at the workshop on Monday and not put all these amendments on the ballot. The charter is the people’s document and most of the changes that are controversial are about changing the council’s power or pay and not about the people.
In the beginning, this council was also even trying to take away the only thing that the Mayor has the power to do, which is to speak at council meeting.
The feedback that I have been receiving from citizens is that they are against these changes and if they do make it to the ballot, I believe citizens will overwhelming vote no against them.”
Nash-King expressed a lack of confidence in the proposals as they are currently constructed.
“I am not confident that the residents will vote on most of the charter revisions if placed on the general election ballot, because the proposals on the charter do not benefit the residents.”
The mayor pro tem also stated that she has received no positive comments regarding the charter review process and asked that the City Council postpone or cancel the process.
“My original position to not make any major changes to the city charter has not changed. I have not received any positive feedback supporting the proposed revisions on the charter. The majority of the residents that I have spoken to are not in favor of making revisions to the charter at this time because they did not have any input on the decision making process. Also, they expressed disappointment in the city council for not appointing a citizen’s charter review committee.
It is my opinion the council should not move forward with placing the proposed changes to the charter on the ballot in May, because the residents should be a part of the discussion on the city council pay raise and the removal of department heads.”
