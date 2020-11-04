Some Killeen residents say they are finding fake $20 bills with Harriet Tubman on them on their doorsteps and at local gas stations and grocery stores. A post on the “Crime Watch - Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights” Facebook page said that one of the bills was left on the doorstep of a residence along ST? late at night on Oct. 30.
There are also around 60 comments on the post with people saying they also found the fake currency at their residence or that they had seen one at a grocery store or a gas station.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman with the Killeen Police Department, said she was not aware of a report that has been filed with the department in connection with the dollar bills.
There has been national discussion for Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, but it is unknown if the Killeen incidents are in connection with that movement.
In 2019, the New York Times published an article that showed the art design of the new $20 bill. The article also said that Tubman would be the first African American to be on the face of an American dollar bill.
Born a slave and later escaping, Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist who helped other slaves escape using the Underground Railroad. She died in 1913.
