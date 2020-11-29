A project that is over five years in the making is finally on the verge of completion and should be operating near the end of December or the beginning of January, officials said.
The Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant, which will serve south Killeen and other areas, began construction in 2015.
The $60 million project will provide a maximum of 17 million gallons per day to the five entities it will serve. Those five entities are responsible for a percentage of the debt service dependent on the amount of million gallons per day of water the entity is getting from the plant. The five entities are the city of Killeen, the city of Copperas Cove, the city of Harker Heights, Bell County WCID No. 3 and the 439 Water Supply Corporation in Nolanville.
The city of Killeen is receiving the most additional water at a maximum of 10 million gallons per day and is responsible for just over 51.6% of the debt service paying for the new plant.
The city’s total debt service to the plant is around $30.89 million. Killeen paid $5 million up front and have been making a monthly debt service payment to the water district every month, according to Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen spoke about how the city is paying back the debt to the water district.
“Debt service on the Stillhouse Plant is factored into WCID#1 water rates charged to the City and has been since 2015,” Shine said. The city passes the debt onto its residents in their water bills.
Neither Shine nor Garret said exactly how much Killeen residents pay per month for the new plant, but they have been paying for it in their water bills since 2015.
“It has been reflected in WCID#1’s rates charged to the City since 2015, but rates are based on all the costs of providing water,” Shine said. “You would need to contact them to get the specific amount in our rate. The WCID rate charged has changed in that time, however, the rates the City of Killeen charges residents have not changed.”
The city of Copperas Cove will receive a maximum of 2.5 million gallons per day from the plant and will pay just over 17.2% of the debt service, the city of Harker Heights will receive 2.75 million gallons per day and pay around 18.9% of the debt service, WCID No. 3 is going to receive .25 million gallons per day and must pay around 1.7% of the debt and the 439 Water Supply Corporation will get 1.5 million gallons per day and will pay around 10.3% of the debt, according to Garrett. The debt from the project will be paid off by 2041, Garrett said.
Although these cities and entities are paying back the debt service, they do not have any ownership on the plant. WCID-1 will be the only owner of the plant.
The water district operates with its original water plant on Belton Lake where it has a maximum capacity of 90 million gallons per day, according to Garrett. That plant will remain operational once the new plant comes online.
In 2020, the district has not used more than 67% of its maximum capacity at the Belton plant.
The four highest usage days were:
- Aug. 14: 55.2 million gallons per day (mgd) – 61.3% capacity
- July 14: 55.5 mgd – 61.7%
- Aug. 21, 59.6 mgd – 66.2%
- Aug. 20 60.2 mgd – 66.9%
On construction of the new plant, as previously mentioned, it could be operational next month.
Garrett said the plant will not have the ability to extract medicine from the lake water while being treated prior to being delivered to customers.
Richard “Dick” Young is a former member of the board for the water district and he said that the Stillhouse treatment plant was probably necessary.
“You can’t do things when you need them, you have to do them before you need them because it takes too long to react. Hopefully they’ve built a plan that will carry us on for now and well into the future,” Young said.
However, he did say that while he was on the board, he thought there was another option to solve future water shortage problems.
“I didn’t agree with it at the time; I thought we could have bought the Kempner Water Supply and their 19 million gallons (a day) to solve the problem,” he said.—
