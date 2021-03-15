Killeen residents invited to comprehensive plan kickoff meeting

Killeen residents are invited to learn more about the city’s new comprehensive plan at a community kickoff meeting next week.
The meeting is set for from 6 to 8 p.m. March 22, at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, according to a City of Killeen news release.
“Participants will receive valuable information regarding the planning process, research methods, engagement opportunities and plan deliverables,” the release said. “They will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.”
For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and available for view on the plan website, www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
The Killeen City Council will participate in a workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following morning, Tuesday, March 23, at the conference center. This meeting is open to the public but will not include a public forum.
“A comprehensive plan is a collective community vision that guides successful city growth,” according to the release. “Through the involvement of stakeholders, the plan identifies long-term issues and builds action items for near-term efforts. Once adopted, the plan is a decision-making tool that helps inform policies and prioritize the investment of public resources to meet shared goals.”
In November, the Killeen City Council selected Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc. — at a cost of more than $349,000 — to develop the city’s comprehensive plan, which includes the downtown area.
Community engagement is needed at every stage of the planning process from every resident and stakeholder. Input will be solicited through surveys, the first of which is available to take now through March 19 on the plan site. Comments will also be accepted throughout the year-long process at meetings and focus groups and through email and phone.
A comprehensive plan website has been established to provide information about the plan, process and participation. Users can visit at any time or opt-in for emailed updates at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
