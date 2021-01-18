Two large local organizations partnered for a “Drive for Justice” in downtown Killeen Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his birthday.
The Buffalo Soldiers of Killeen hosted the event this year in partnership with the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP. Around 100 vehicles, 40 motorcycles with the Buffalo Soldiers and 60 different cars took off from Killeen City Hall about 9 a.m. Monday, then drove around the downtown area before returning to City Hall.
Typically, a Killeen march is held in honor of Martin Luther King every year, but this year organizers converted it into a driving event to encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Whiteside, president of the Killeen chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers, spoke on the Monday event and what it means.
“This gives the community a chance to get out and show our love and do some socializing even though we’re social distancing,” Whiteside said. “I was 3 years old when Martin Luther King Jr. got killed and I still remember today the feeling my parents had hoping that we would still overcome and things would still change in the world. And even though things have changed in the world, it’s important to me to keep the message going so that we keep changing ... if we stop growing then we stagnate.”
Taneika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP, who hosted the event last year, also spoke on the event and Martin Luther King Jr.
“The Dr. King holiday of course is very significant to the NAACP, it is something that we pride ourselves on in taking part in every single year because it is honoring one of our civil rights leaders who was very prominent in the 60s. So we just really want to make sure that we show up and show out especially this year,” Driver-Moultrie said.
She also spoke about participating in the drive this year to honor the family of Patrick Warren Sr. who was shot and killed Jan. 10 by a Killeen Police Department officer, Reynaldo Contreras.
“We definitely wanted to come out and do this in honor and in memory of them to make sure that we remember their names and say their names daily,” she said.
Killeen city councilwoman and Mayor Pro-Tem Shirley Fleming was at the front of the drive in a red car and she also discussed why she chose to be involved on Monday.
“Martin Luther King ... that’s what we’re celebrating today,” she said. “He was a great man and he suffered and died for all of us, and we have to honor his legacy forever and ever. And I am so proud to be a part of his legacy and a part of this parade.”
