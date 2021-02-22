Killeen residents may be eligible for FEMA assistance

Federal funds may be granted to Killeen residents to aid in recovery from last week’s severe weather event.
“A disaster has been declared in Bell County and Killeen due to the recent severe winter storm,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said in a news release. “FEMA has announced that individual assistance is available for people who sustained personal and property losses directly related to the freeze event that began Feb. 11, 2021.”
Individual assistance can include grants for home repairs, temporary housing and low-cost loans for uninsured property losses. Proper documentation of all losses will be required, according to the release.
Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage such as flood, homeowner’s, renter’s, etc. that may be available to them. Insured applicants must provide FEMA documentation such as an insurance settlement or denial letter to process their application.
To apply online for disaster assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov and select Apply Online. During the application process, select the cause of damage snow/ice and any other damages that may have occurred.
