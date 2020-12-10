Some Killeen residents may receive a solicitation letter from Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) for additional coverage.
The additional coverage is not required by the city of Killeen, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
The city of Killeen contracted SLWA to conduct private sewer line repairs in the public right-of-way, which all utility customers have access to, the release said.
Repairs covered include sewer line leaks, permanent blockages, collapses and root intrusions, the release said.
“Optional services are at the discretion of the resident and would be through an agreement between the individual and SLWA with no City of Killeen involvement,” the release said. “Residents that received the solicitation may use or discard the information.”
