Rodney Smith, a Huntsville resident, said he traveled to Killeen to spend Thanksgiving with his mother.
“My brother is coming from Houston,” he said. “My dad passed away last month. My plans are different this year because I usually go to my wife’s parents house and then we go see my family for Christmas.”
Thanksgiving is this Thursday and families across the nation and even in Killeen are preparing to travel or host Thanksgiving in their homes. However, there are some who have decided to forego the gathering and stay home and celebrate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Charles Anthony Hightower, a Killeen resident said he will be staying home this year.
“I wanted to go to Temple to see my family this year but due to the coronavirus or what have you I am going to stay in town,” he said. “I am going to spend Thanksgiving with my sister and I am not inviting anyone over.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, “travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”
However, the CDC does have guidelines for those who want to still gather and see their families.
“You should check travel restrictions before you departing, get a flu shot before traveling, always wear a mask in public settings, when using public transportation, and when around people who you don’t live with and staying at least six feet apart from anyone who does not live with you,” according to the CDC website.
As far as gatherings go the CDC recommends bringing your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils, wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking, avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen and use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.
The price of gas will also be a factor in traveling for some families this year for Thanksgiving.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.77 on Sunday. That’s 2 cents lower than last week and 44 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA. In the area, the cheapest gallon of gasoline was the same price as last week for Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.53 per gallon on Sunday at Walmart, 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, and H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com.
The Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway on Sunday was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights at $1.50 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
On Sunday in Copperas Cove, gas was selling for $1.59 per gallon at three different merchants, including 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St., GasBuddy.com users reported. Gasoline was selling for $1.53 per gallon on Sunday at AAFES on Fort Hood, including 48830 Clear Creek Road.
The statewide gas price average is $1.80, which is 2 cents lower than last week and 46 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. The national gas price average is $2.11, which is 2 cents lower than last week and 48 cents less than a year ago.
